Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Port-La Nouvelle undergoing major transformation

Port-La Nouvelle undergoing major transformation

Dredging
April 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Port of Port-La Nouvelle, in the south of France and the country’s third-largest Mediterranean port, is undergoing a major transformation – enhancing capacity, accommodating larger vessels, and evolving into a regional offshore energy hub.

Photo courtesy of DEME

A new deep-sea infrastructure is currently under construction. As part of this transformation, the port will expand from 60 to 210 hectares, while the water depth will increase from 8.60m to 16m, allowing it to accommodate larger vessels.

Port construction and development is one of DEME’s key areas of expertise, and this project perfectly demonstrates how the company leverages synergies across the group, combining their dredging, infra, and concessions expertise to realize this major port development.

Recently, the project reached a key milestone, as reinforcement works and concreting for both the viaduct and the platform have successfully moved forward.

At the same time, installation of the mooring and berthing dolphins is picking up pace, with pile head welding is now underway.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles