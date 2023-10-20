New contract for DEME in Taiwan

October 20, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

DEME Group has just announced the award of a multi-million dollar project in Taiwan.

Renewable energy company Ørsted has contracted CDWE, the joint venture between DEME and Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC, to carry out seabed levelling and scour protection for the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms.

The scope of work incorporates seabed levelling and scour protection for both the offshore substation and the 66 wind turbine generator locations.

Deploying vessels from DEME’s hopper dredger and fallpipe fleet, work is set to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

This is not the first contract DEME has secured in Taiwan. The Company’s subsidiary CDWE has already won similar projects, including the Zhong Neng, Changfang and Xidao schemes.