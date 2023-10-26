Report available on Port Hinchinbrook dredge plan

October 26, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Share this article







Cassowary Coast Regional Council has received the Port Hinchinbrook (One Mile Creek) Dredge Sediment Disposal Site Analysis Report.

Cassowary Coast Regional Council photo

Council resolved to:

1. Receive the Dredge Sediment Disposal Site Analysis Report;

2. Commence scope development for design for the Dredge Sediment Management Facility and associated Acid Sulphate Management Plan on Lot 170 SP177389; and

3. Request the Chief Executive Officer commence discussion with the Federal Government in relation to the activities in the current funding agreement;

4. Request the Chief Executive Officer commence discussion with the Department of Environment and Science in relation to confirming process and timeframes for a new dredging approval;

5. Request the Chief Executive Officer commence discussion with the liquidators in relation to the outcomes of the report particularly as they relate to Lot 170 SP177389; and

6. Request the Chief Executive Officer provide a report detailing options to progress the project or otherwise to Council following these discussions and consideration of the Dredge Sediment Analysis Report.

The Report, compiled by Water Technology Pty Ltd, was delivered to Council on 19 October 2023, and was given high priority as an addition to the October Local Government Meeting Agenda.

As outlined in the Report, the sediment sampling has identified Acid Sulphate Soils (ASS), necessitating a change in disposal methodology.

This mandates the scoping of an ASS management plan, which will influence the design of Lot 170 (the existing disposal location) being the preferred site for dredge sediment disposal as articulated in the Report.