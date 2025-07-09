Dorset WID dredging trial postponed

Back to overview
Dredging
July 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dorset Council said that a dredging trial and beach maintenance works have been postponed until after the summer.

photo courtesy of Dorset Council

According to the Council’s latest announcement, they are preparing to trial Water Injection Dredging at West Bay Harbor and Lyme Regis Harbor – a more sustainable and cost-effective method for managing sediment and maintaining beaches.

Now, it said it could not reach an agreement with Natural England in time to start the trial this season.

Sediment levels in both harbors were currently below the threshold that would require immediate dredging.

The Council also added that the delay would not affect harbor operations and beach access.

