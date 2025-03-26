Fenit Harbor dredging plan on display

Back to overview
Dredging
March 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Kerry County Council has released a plan to undertake dredging operations in Fenit Harbor commencing on March 31, 2025.

photo courtesy of kerrycoco.ie

This relates to the disposal of 125,000m³ of material which has accumulated at the commercial berth, navigational channel and its associated turning area and the area adjacent to the eastern breakwater.

According to the Council, dredging work is for the purposes of maintenance of the design and operational depths within the harbor to facilitate safe navigation and berthing of vessels.

Dredging operations will be carried out using a trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) and the works will continue until May 21, 2025.

The material being dredged consists of clean silt and sand that is suitable for disposal at sea.

