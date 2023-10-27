ML to dredge Royal Clarence Yard in Portsmouth

October 27, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

ML (UK) Dredging Ltd is about to begin another maintenance dredging project in the Portsmouth Harbor area.

Photo courtesy of ML (UK) Dredging

The company will dredge northern area of Royal Clarence Yard on the western side of the Harbor on behalf of the Portsmouth Off Shore Group.

The ML vessel conducting this task will be IHC delta tug “JOLLY JACK” (LOA 15.3m) which will display the appropriate signals from the COLREGS when conducting their operations.

The works are expected to last for two weeks, from November 2 – 16, 2023.