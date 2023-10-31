Dredge Jadwin celebrates her 90th birthday

October 31, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District is celebrating the 90th birthday of the Dredge Jadwin.

Photo courtesy of USACE

Launched in 1933, the dredge and her crew work tirelessly to maintain a consistent channel on the lower Mississippi River–she’s even out dredging today.

The Jadwin is a 274 ft., 2400 horse-powered dredge vessel that is capable of dredging as deep as 62 feet. She has a height of 4 stories and performs dredging duties on the Mississippi River and ports along the river during the traditional low water season from July to December.

The vessel was built at the Marietta Manufacturing Company, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, on the Ohio River and named for Lt. General Edgar Jadwin, chief of engineers at the time of the disastrous 1927 flood.

The Jadwin was converted from steam to diesel electric in 1985 and the pilot house, galley and crew quarters were remodeled in 2007.