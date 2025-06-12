Dredge Yaquina ready for her next campaign in Coos Bay

Back to overview
Dredging
June 12, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Once again, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District is gearing up for the busy 2025 dredging season in Oregon.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to the Army Corps, they will be out in full swing on the Oregon coast this summer ensuring reliable navigation.

The dredging work along the Oregon coast is always done during the summertime, and this season will be an especially busy one.

USACE hopper dredge vessel Yaquina arrived in Coos Bay this week to undertake dredging of the local ports and inlets.

Prior to this, USACE survey crews we’ll be accessing the federal navigation channel to collect the hydrographic survey data needed to support the maintenance dredging.

The Army Corps expects this work to continue through late November.

