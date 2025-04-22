Back to overview
Home Dredging Today TSHD Brisbane sailing for her next project

TSHD Brisbane sailing for her next project

Vessels
April 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

After almost 6 months of hard work at the Port of Brisbane, the hopper dredge Brisbane is sailing north to support Queensland’s northern ports during the winter months.

Photo courtesy of the Port of Brisbane

The next port of call is the Port of Bundaberg where she’ll undertake maintenance dredging to ensure the port’s navigational channel remains at safe, navigable depths for commercial shipping.

Her time in Brisbane this year has been busier than normal, with significant amounts of silt and sediment depositing in the channel due to the rainfall and flooding from ex-TC Alfred. This excess material needed to be removed for safety reasons.

More than 85% of all maintenance dredging by PBPL over the past decade has been mud and silt from the berth pockets, swing basin and the mouth of the Brisbane River, however this can be as high as 99% following a major weather event.

The TSHD Brisbane, along with all who support her operations, played a vital part in the post-cyclone restart and an essential role in ensuring the port can continue to serve the Queensland community.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles