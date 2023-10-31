Shingle recycling on Seaford beach

October 31, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Environment Agency has just started shingle recycling work on Seaford beach to keep the flood defence maintained for the winter storms.

Photo courtesy of the Environment Agency

The twice-yearly maintenance work on Seaford beach maintains protection for the town from coastal flooding.

The beach provides a soft-engineered flood defence that reduces the impact of high tides and storms on the seafront.

This essential work has been identified as the most cost-effective method for maintaining the 4 kilometer shingle beach.

To maintain the required standard of protection along the full length of the frontage, the Environment Agency typically moves up to 60,000 cubic meters of shingle in each recycling phase, back to the center of the beach.

It will take approximately 5 weeks to complete the Seaford beach maintenance project.