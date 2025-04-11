Back to overview
Home Dredging Today UK investing £2.65 billion for flood projects across the country

Coastal Protection
April 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The UK’s Environment Agency has announced that over 1,000 flood schemes will be built or repaired to protect thousands of homes and businesses from the dangers of flooding.

Photo courtesy of the Environment Agency

Investing a record £2.65 billion over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones, the government has published the full list of projects supported over the next year.

During the two-year investment, 1,000 flood schemes have been or will continue to be supported. This year around £430 million is going towards their construction, while a further £220 million will be used to reinstate flood defences to their full standard of service and original design life to help protect communities.

The Government has prioritised £140 million to ensure that 29 schemes, which are in progress but struggling with cost pressures, can be delivered without further delays, protecting nearby communities as soon as possible.

The list of supported schemes has also been confirmed by the Environment Agency and includes flood defences in Great Yarmouth and the Alverstoke Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Scheme on the south coast.

