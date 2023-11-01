2023 WEDA Gulf Coast Chapter next week

November 1, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







Next week, the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Western Dredging Association will conduct their annual meeting in Galveston, TX.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The meeting – taking place from November 6-8 at the Grand Galvez Hotel – will provide a forum for exchanging information of interest to the dredging industry and its associates.

Representatives from all areas of the industry, including regulatory, resource agencies, contracting, and manufacturing, will attend to discuss dredging economics, benefits, technologies, and current issues.

TENTATIVE AGENDA:

Monday (11/6/23)

The evening will start with an Ice Breaker Social and early registration from 6-9 PM.

(11/6/23) The evening will start with an Ice Breaker Social and early registration from 6-9 PM. Tuesday (11/7/23)

The agenda will consist of technical presentations and a luncheon program. Evening will follow up with a social event and dinner at the Bryan Museum.

(11/7/23) The agenda will consist of technical presentations and a luncheon program. Evening will follow up with a social event and dinner at the Bryan Museum. Wednesday (11/8/23)

The event will continue with a partial day of technical presentations.

For more information about the Registration & Sponsorship, please visit the Gulf Coast Chapter Page of the WEDA website.