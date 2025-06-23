Back to overview
Al Faw Grand Port dredging project in Iraq almost done

Dredging
June 23, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

One of the largest dredging efforts in Iraq’s modern history, the Al Faw Grand Port project is entering its final stage.

Photo courtesy of the Al Faw Grand Port

According to the General Company for Ports of Iraq, the completion rate of dredging and excavation works in the outer navigation channel, part of Al Faw Grand Port project, has reached 91.34%, with the total volume of dredged soil exceeding 53,868,878 cubic meters to date.

Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director General of the Company, stated that the channel was divided into segments based on dredging reference points (CH).

Completion rates for each section are as follows:

  • CH0 to CH3: 100%
  • CH3 to CH4: 80%
  • CH4 to CH6: 87%
  • CH6 to CH12: 95%
  • CH12 to CH23 (end of the channel): 100%

He also noted that work continues on the offshore platforms (A and B), according to the planned schedule and in compliance with international hydrographic standards.

The navigation channel is one of the fundamental pillars of infrastructure at Al Faw Grand Port. Stretching 23 kilometers from the turning basin inside the port to the deep Iraqi waters in the Gulf, it features a width of 250 meters and a depth of 19.8 meters, making it capable of accommodating large-draft vessels.

Photo courtesy of the Al Faw Grand Port

Once completed and operational, the Al Faw Grand Port will position Iraq as a regional logistics hub connecting Asia to Europe via the Development Road.

