PHOTO of the Gulf Shores beachfill project

November 2, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Gulf Shores Beach Restoration project in Alabama is moving along nicely with over 32,000 cubic yards of sand already delivered to the beaches.

Photo courtesy of the City of Gulf Shores

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company commenced offshore dredging operations on October 30 to bring sand to the East Beach Gulf Shores segment of the project along the 900 block of West Beach Blvd.

The operations will run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the project is complete to restore the beaches following Hurricanes Nate and Sally.

In total the contractor will place over 2 million cubic yards of sand along five segments of the shoreline from Laguna Key westward to the AL/FL State Line on Perdido Key.

The Gulf Shores beach restoration project is expected to last through February 2024.