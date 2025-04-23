Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Restoration underway at Alabama’s Lower Perdido Islands

Coastal Erosion
April 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Construction is underway on more than 26 acres of restored and created habitat in Alabama’s Lower Perdido Islands, following a final design process that prioritized stakeholder input, modeling results, and the protection of existing seagrass beds, Moffatt & Nichol said.

photo courtesy of Moffatt & Nichol

Located in Orange Beach, Alabama, the restoration project addresses long-term erosion and ecological damage caused by storms, vessel traffic, and recreational use.

Moffatt & Nichol recently completed 100 percent final engineering and design, working closely with partners to maximize habitat value while minimizing environmental impact and construction is expected to be complete this summer.

Led by The Nature Conservancy in Alabama and the City of Orange Beach, the project is part of a larger Gulf restoration effort.

