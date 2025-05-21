Time for the next Surfers Paradise beachfill campaign

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
May 21, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The recent Tropical Cyclone Alfred event caused severe beach erosion and significant loss of sand in the northern beach areas of the Gold Coast.

Photo courtesy of Cr. Darren Taylor

This event has highlighted the ongoing vulnerability of key sections of the coastline, foreshore areas and the importance of maintaining a sufficient sand buffer to protect beachfront infrastructure and public amenity.

The City of Gold Coast is currently undertaking beach nourishment works (May to December 2025) to minimise the impact of further beach erosion and loss of sand.

The Surfers Paradise Sand Backpass System is a key beach nourishment activity featuring a 7.8km sand pipeline running from The Spit to Surfers Paradise.

It will pump sand onto the Surfers Paradise sections of the shoreline to protect against further erosion and scarping from tidal events and severe weather. The backpass system has three beach outlets – at Surfers Paradise, Narrowneck and Main Beach.

Temporary traffic control measures may be in place during operations and some footpaths and beach access ways may be closed for short periods (alternative pedestrian access to the beach will be provided). Sand pumping occurs during night time hours, with site setup works occurring during the day.

