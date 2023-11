EXCLUSIVE VIDEO UPDATE: Reclaiming new land for the Philippines’ most sophisticated airport

November 5, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Mxtv today released the latest video update from the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) – the largest land reclamation project in Boskalis’ history.

Under this capital development scheme, around 1,700 hectares of land will be developed for the new facilities, located around 20 kilometers north from the heart of Metro Manila in Bulacan Province.