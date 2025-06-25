Kolamaafushi land reclamation nears completion

Back to overview
Land Reclamation
June 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has just released the latest update on the land reclamation operations at Ga. Kolamaafushi, saying that the work is now 81% complete.

photo courtesy of MTCC

According to MTCC, the overall project progress stands at 71%.

The Kolamaafushi contract includes:

  • land reclamation operations of 284,145cbm,
  • installation of 823m drainage bioswale.

The value of the project is MVR 41.04 million ($2.7 million).

This development program is part of the government’s broader vision to enhance regional infrastructure and create new opportunities for local communities, said MTCC.




