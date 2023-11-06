EXCLUSIVE PHOTO UPDATE from Abu Qir Port Project

November 6, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Share this article







Work on the Abu Qir Port Project in Egypt is moving forward.

Photo by Abdelrazik Abdelatti Kandil, Quality Control Engineer at CMC Engineering Office

This vast program, undertaken by DEME, included the reclamation of 1,000 hectares of new land, the deepening of the port’s approach channel to 23m and the dredging of a turning basin to 22m.

This ambitious megaproject creates land for the expansion and further development of Abu Qir, which boasts an ancient history and is slated to become a bustling economic hub, supplementing nearby Alexandria.

Photo by Abdelrazik Abdelatti Kandil, Quality Control Engineer at CMC Engineering Office

Alongside this, a large multifunctional port facility will be developed adjacent to the Abu Qir Container Terminal, which is currently under construction.