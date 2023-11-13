GLDD bags Morgan City dredging project

November 13, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District has awarded a $11.1 million contract to Great Lakes Dock and Dredge for bay and bar channel dredging work in Morgan City, Louisiana.

Photo courtesy of GLDD

According to the Corps, the work consists of furnishing one fully crewed and equipped hydraulic pipeline cutterhead dredge for the removal and satisfactory disposal of shoal material in the Atchafalaya River Bay, Bar, and Crewboat Cut Channel.

The aim of the project is to keep the bay and bar channel to its authorized dimensions of 20 feet by 400 feet. This dredging campaign is expected to be completed by February 15, 2024.