Dredging wraps up at Naval Station Mayport

July 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Jay Cashman has completed the dredging operations as part of the U.S. Naval Station Mayport maintenance dredging project.

photo courtesy of Jay Cashman

This milestone reflects several weeks of carefully coordinated activity between our project team and the U.S. Navy, executed with the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and operational excellence,” the company said.

The success of this project was directly attributable to the exceptional performance, discipline, and collaboration demonstrated by all involved teams. Each played a vital role in ensuring the timely and effective delivery of this critical work.”

The project involved maintenance dredging of portions of the U.S. Naval Station Mayport, including Bar Cut-3. Mayport Entrance Channel, Turning Basin, Destroyer Basin, and Small Boat Basin.

Dredged material was transported and disposed in the Jacksonville Ocean Dredged Material Disposal Site (ODMDS).

