Home Dredging Today Curtin Maritime bags MOTSU dredging contract

Curtin Maritime bags MOTSU dredging contract

June 27, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District has awarded a $6.4 million contract to Curtin Maritime Corporation for maintenance dredging of the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point (MOTSU) in North Carolina.

Photo courtesy of Robert Collaro/Curtin Maritime

The FY26 MOTSU maintenance dredging contract includes removal and disposal of approximately 700,000 cubic yards of shoaled material from various channels and basins using a mechanical dredge.

The dredging will occur at depths of 38 feet (plus 2 feet overdepth) for certain channels and 34 feet (plus 2 feet overdepth) for others, with dredged material to be placed in the Ocean Dredged Material Disposal Site.

The project has a specific environmental dredging window from October 1 to June 30.

