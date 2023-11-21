EXCLUSIVE VIDEO UPDATE: Creating land for New Manila Airport in Bulacan

November 21, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

A new exclusive video update from the largest land reclamation project in Boskalis’ history – the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) – is here.

Mxtv has just released this amazing video, showing the latest progress on what will be the Philippines’ largest and most sophisticated airport.

Under this capital development scheme, around 1,700 hectares of land will be developed for the new facilities, located around 20 kilometers north from the heart of Metro Manila in Bulacan Province.