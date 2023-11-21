Second phase of Tema Port Expansion begins

November 21, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

The second phase of the Tema Port Expansion Project was officially launched last week by Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

APM Terminals photo

The second phase of Tema Port Expansion Project encompasses the paving of an expansive 270,000-square-meter area, expanding the terminal’s footprint from 100 hectares to an impressive 127 hectares.

The phased delivery of the first section, comprising 50,000 square-meter area, is slated for July 2024, with the entire project anticipated to reach completion by September 2025.

Speaking at the inauguration, CEO of MPS Mohamed Samara highlighted the transformative impact of this investment.

“Today’s gathering marks the initiation of the 2nd Phase of our investment that promises to usher in a new era of enhanced capacity at Tema Port. We are setting in motion a transformation that will fundamentally alter Ghana’s standing in the maritime industry of West Africa,” said Samara.

The expanded port boasts a 1.4 km quay with four deep berths, equipped with sophisticated container handling gantry cranes and Terminal Operating Systems. It can accommodate some of the world’s largest cargo ships, carrying up to 18,000 containers.

The terminal is operated by MPS, a joint venture between Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (30%), APM Terminals (35%) and Africa Global Logistics (35%).