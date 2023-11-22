DEME wraps up Sicily dredging job and starts land reclamation in Abu Dhabi

November 22, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

DEME said today in its third quarter results that the Dredging & Infra segment grew its turnover by 4% compared to the previous year. After a slower start to the year, activity levels have been picking up and the gap with last year’s revenue-level has been closed.

DEME photo

The segment performed capital dredging works in Abu Qir in Egypt and started dredging and land reclamation works in Abu Dhabi, where multiple trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) and cutter suction dredgers (CSDs) are deployed.

The segment also continued several maintenance dredging projects in Africa, advanced works in Nigeria and successfully completed projects for a new container-terminal in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and a capital dredging project in Mexico.

In Europe, in Italy, they initiated works on the Ravenna Port hub and concluded deepening works in Termini Imerese in Sicily.

Additionally, the segment also finished most of the dredging activities in Gdansk, Poland.

Noteworthy ongoing projects in the Infra sector include the first phase of the Fehmarnbelt Fixed Link project in Denmark, developments in Port-La Nouvelle in France and the Blankenburg Connection project in the Netherlands, said DEME.

During the third quarter, a diverse range of new contracts increased the segment’s orderbook, including maintenance contracts and capital dredging projects in India as well as West-Africa.

In Europe, a construction project for a new terminal in Cagliari expanded the backlog in Italy as well as a new dredging project in Zeebrugge in Belgium.