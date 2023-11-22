Manson placing pipeline for the San Clemente beachfill project

November 22, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Manson Construction is kicking off work on the San Clemente Shoreline Sand Replenishment Project with the placement of a pipeline near the San Clemente Pier.

Photo courtesy of the City of San Clemente

According to the city, the Army Corps contractor will begin the process of restoring the San Clemente’s beach by pumping sand south and north of the Municipal Pier.

The sandy beach functions as critical, natural infrastructure and is an important public recreational amenity requiring regular maintenance to perform optimally.

The first deliveries of sand are expected to arrive in Mid-December. Before the sand can be delivered, the contractor will place a dredge pipeline located in the water and partially onto the beach just south of the San Clemente Pier.

Next month, the dredge will connect to this pipeline to deliver sand. Overall, Manson will dredge approximately 251,000 cubic yards of sand from an offshore deposit south of the city, pumping it to the beach to create a 50 wide new beach area.

The project will be repeated approximately every 5-6 years over the next 50 years for a total sand volume of 2 million cubic yards.