Virginia Beach replenishment project moving along

Beach Nourishment
March 20, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Virginia Beach and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently kicked off the Oceanfront beach replenishment project.

Photo courtesy of the City of Virginia Beach

The 2025 replenishment project began in late January along the Resort Area Beach between 15th and 45th Street.

The contractor, Manson Construction is dredging sand from the Atlantic Ocean Channel in Norfolk and pumping it through a submerged pipeline onto the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

According to the City, about 950,000 cubic yards of sand will be deposited between 15th and 45th streets for beach replenishment completion in the Resort Area before the initiative moves to Croatan. So far, over 102,000 cubic yards of dredged sand has been placed at the Resort Area.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leads the beachfill effort of this partnership and has contributed $13.13 million (or 65% of the total) to the $20.2 million total cost of the replenishment project, with the City investment at $7.07 million (35% of the total and taxpayer dollars).

With the last beach replenishment effort carried out in 2019, the City is following its beach replenishment implementation schedule of every five to seven years to protect and preserve the coastline.

