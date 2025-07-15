Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Surfers Beach dredging project about to begin

Surfers Beach dredging project about to begin

Dredging
July 15, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

San Mateo County Harbor District (CA) is moving forward with the Surfers Beach dredging project.

Photo courtesy of Ellicott

By the end of this week, crews will finish the final assembly of the dredge pipeline segments and place them in the water.

The District also announced closure of the East Entrance saying that during dredge operations the east inner harbor entrance will be closed for safety purposes. The west inner harbor entrance will be unaffected. The estimated closure will be from 7/28 through 8/15.

Once the dredge is onsite, the pipeline will be pulled into final position across the main outer harbor entrance and sunk by filling with water.

This operation is expected to take approximately 4 hours and should occur between 7/28 and 7/29. After installation, the sunken dredge pipe is planned to be deep enough to allow for full use of the outer harbor entrance.

The $5.3 million project is being conducted to remove accumulated sand deposits near the boat launch and the east breakwater.

This includes dredging more than 100,000 cubic yards of clean sediment and pumping it onto the Surfers Beach. The sediment will help restore a 1,000-foot stretch of eroded shoreline.

San Mateo County expects all dredging works to be completed by October 15.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles