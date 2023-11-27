Van Oord to get new CEO

November 27, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Supervisory Board of Van Oord intends to nominate Govert van Oord as the new CEO of the company.

The formal appointment will take place at Van Oord’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 11, 2024.

Govert van Oord has been with Van Oord since 2002 and has worked for the company in the Middle East, Spain and Brazil, among others.

He is currently responsible for the Dredging & Infra Business Unit as Managing Director. Govert is 53 years old and studied civil engineering in Delft and did an MBA at the IMD in Switzerland.

Pieter van Oord led Van Oord as CEO for over 15 years and has been with the company for a total of 30 years. Pieter will join Van Oord’s Supervisory Board at a later date. He will be nominated by the Supervisory Board of Schiphol NV as the new CEO of Schiphol.