John Brien wins CEDA UK award for outstanding contribution to the dredging sector

November 30, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Harwich Haven Authority’s former Harbour Engineer, John Brien, has been recognized for his outstanding contribution to the dredging sector by the Central Dredging Association (CEDA) at their annual meeting held in November 2023.

Photo courtesy of HHA

Chartered civil engineer, John, joined Harwich Haven Authority in 1986 and oversaw all activities related to the conservancy of Harwich Harbour and the navigation approach channel, which included both capital and maintenance dredging works.

Before his retirement in the late summer of 2023, John led a major, and nationally significant, £130 million capital dredging project with joint-venture contractors Boskalis Westminster and Van Oord to deepen the approach channel and inner Harbour to a depth of -16 metres below Chart Datum.

The additional depth ensures deep-water access for the growing breed of mega-sized vessels in operation and futureproofs accessibility into the UK’s largest container port, the Port of Felixstowe.

A CEDA spokesperson commented: “John has been a keen and vocal advocate for the dredging sector, including serving on the CEDA UK committee for over 10 years.”

“Notably, Harwich Haven Authority’s previous capital dredging project in 1998/2000, which was led by John, was one of the first major projects in the UK to be tested under the Habitats Regulations. John created a highly innovative program of mitigation, including recycling fine sediment into the estuary system. In addition, his post project monitoring was recognized as an example of best practice by the industry.”