Antwerp to host CEDA Dredging Days 2026 conference

Antwerp to host CEDA Dredging Days 2026 conference

April 25, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

CEDA Dredging Days is the flagship conference of CEDA and is the main event on the dredging industry calendar in the CEDA (EMEA) region.

Photo courtesy of DEME

The “new style” Dredging Days 2024 conference in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, was a great success. In the next edition, which will take place from 11-13 May 2026 in Antwerp, Belgium, CEDA will further develop the format with enhancements and new elements.

The setting of the Dredging Days 2026 will be A Room with a ZOO, a beautiful, historical and inspiring venue connected to the Antwerp ZOO.

The conference theme “It’s a Zoo out there!” provides ample opportunities to reflect on global developments and geopolitics with the impact on the dredging industry, as well as highlight the strengths and core values of the vibrant dredging community.

More info about the conference and the agenda are available at the new CEDA event website.

