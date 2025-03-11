Back to overview
Nominations open for the WEDA Environmental Excellence Awards

Dredging
March 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Western Dredging Association has invited interested parties to submit nominations for the 2025 WEDA Environmental Excellence Awards.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The WEDA Environmental Excellence Awards recognize projects for their outstanding contributions to the goals of WEDA, which include: To promote communication and understanding of environmental issues and stimulate new solutions associated with dredging and placement of dredged materials such that the projects, including navigation, environmental, and adaptation to climate change, are accomplished in an efficient manner that meet internationally recognized environmental goals.

The Environmental Excellence Award is presented to one project in each of three categories:

  • Infrastructure-based Project Utilizing Dredging
  • Environmental-based, Beneficial Use-focused Project Utilizing Dredging
  • Environmental-based, Remediation-focused Project Utilizing Dredging

The deadline for sending applications for the 2025 WEDA Environmental Excellence Awards is April 11, 2025.

