EXCLUSIVE: The latest VIDEO UPDATE on New Manila Airport available

The latest VIDEO UPDATE on New Manila Airport available

December 3, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Work on the largest land reclamation project in Boskalis’ history – the New Manila International Airport (NMIA)- is moving ahead according to schedule.

Mxtv released the latest video update from this capital development program just this morning:

The New Manila International Airport, also known as Bulacan International Airport, is an international airport under construction on the coastal areas 35 km north of the capital Manila.

A game-changer for the Philippines, the airport will be developed in phases, with an initial capacity of 35 million passengers annually, and a target of 100 million passengers per year, once fully-complete.

Seen to generate over a million direct and indirect jobs, it will boost the local economies of Bulacan and its neighboring provinces and raise the country’s profile and competitiveness as an investment and tourist destination.