EXCLUSIVE: The latest VIDEO UPDATE on New Manila Airport available
Work on the largest land reclamation project in Boskalis’ history – the New Manila International Airport (NMIA)- is moving ahead according to schedule.
Mxtv released the latest video update from this capital development program just this morning:
The New Manila International Airport, also known as Bulacan International Airport, is an international airport under construction on the coastal areas 35 km north of the capital Manila.
A game-changer for the Philippines, the airport will be developed in phases, with an initial capacity of 35 million passengers annually, and a target of 100 million passengers per year, once fully-complete.
Seen to generate over a million direct and indirect jobs, it will boost the local economies of Bulacan and its neighboring provinces and raise the country’s profile and competitiveness as an investment and tourist destination.