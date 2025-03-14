Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Signing of Babitonga Bay dredging contract next week

Dredging
March 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

On March 21, the Government of Santa Catarina, through the Port of São Francisco do Sul and Porto Itapoá, will sign a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) contract for the dredging works on the access channel to Babitonga Bay.

photo courtesy of Porto de São Francisco do Sul

At the occasion, to be attended by Governor Jorginho Mello, a call for tenders for this capital dredging program will be launched.

The work, which involves an investment of around R$300 million (over $51 million), will allow vessels of 366 meters in length to dock – making it the first port in Brazil with capacity for ships of this size at maximum load.

Also, the project is set to boost the competitiveness of the Babitonga Port Complex, Porto de São Francisco do Sul said.

The first stage of the work will include aligning the curve of the channel, improving navigation safety.

After that, the deepening and widening of the external access channel and the realignment of its initial stretch will take place, deepening the areas from 14 to 16 meters.

Work is expected to begin this year with the completion in 2026, Porto de São Francisco do Sul said.

