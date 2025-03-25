Dredging contract signed for Babitonga Bay work

Back to overview
Dredging
March 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Ports of São Francisco do Sul and Itapoá signed a contract last week for the dredging and deepening of the access channel to Babitonga Bay.

photo courtesy of Porto de São Francisco do Sul

According to the officials, the agreement marks a historic milestone, distinguished by two unprecedented and innovative aspects – for the first time in Brazil, a public port has partnered with a private port to undertake a project of this nature.

Additionally, a portion of the dredged sediment will be used for beach nourishment in Itapoá.

This will have an extraordinary impact on the economy. By increasing the channel’s depth and width, we will become as competitive as the Port of Santos. This will enable the arrival of 366-meter-long vessels, significantly boosting container throughput. It’s a win for everyone—shippers, sellers, the city, and job creation,” said Governor Jorginho Mello.

With an investment of R$324 million (around $52 million), the project will allow vessels up to 366 meters in length to berth and operate, making Babitonga Bay the first port complex in Brazil capable of accommodating ships of this size at full capacity.

Currently, the bay can only handle vessels up to 336 meters, with a maximum capacity of 10,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

The dredging project is set to increase this capacity to 16,000 TEUs.

