Back to overview
Home News Carl Gray Park dredging set for next week

Carl Gray Park dredging set for next week

April 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Carl Gray Park dredging project is set to begin on April 14th and will run through May 15th, the City of Panama City – Government said.

photo courtesy of panamacity.gov

This project aims to remove sediment buildup around the boat ramp, a consequence of Hurricane Sally. 

Dredging is the process of clearing accumulated sediments, debris, and pollutants from the bottom of water bodies such as rivers, lakes, and harbors,” the City said in its announcement.

“It serves several critical purposes, including maintaining navigable waterways, restoring aquatic habitats, and reducing flood risks.”

By deepening and widening channels, dredging ensures safe passage for vessels and promotes efficient water flow, ultimately helping to mitigate flooding risks.

The project is funded through a FEMA grant with a City match, totaling $180,000, with the City contributing approximately 5% of the cost. 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles