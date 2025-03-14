Successful delivery of two Beaver 50 CSDs in Canada

Back to overview
Dredging
March 14, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Royal IHC and Inner City Diesel Ltd have worked successfully to deliver two mighty Beaver 50 cutter suction dredgers.

Photo courtesy of Todd Hewlett/ICD

These EPA TIER IV vessels are a testament of IHC and ICD commitment to provide solutions for the customers all over the world.

The construction of two monster dredges began last Fall with the arrival of first components at ICD’s construction site from Holland.

The components for the two monster dredges started to arrive in October, with the pontoons and seacans arriving on Oct 31st and the 58″ cutter heads and ladders on November 2, 2024.

Construction of the newbuilds began on November 4, when crews started to put all the components together, prepping for the two CAT engines to arrive on December 21, 2024 and January 22, 2025.

The ICD construction team worked around the clock with dayshift and nightshifts, to ensure the target delivery was met. Powered by a 1300 HP tier 4 CAT 3512 engine, the two IHC Beaver 50 dredges were prepared at their final stages.

With this project nearing completion at the ICD construction site, the two Beaver 50 CSDs made their final journey to the Suncor Fort Hills site on February, 24 and 26, 2025.

