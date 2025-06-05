Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Beaver 30 to operate in Swansea Channel from 2026

Beaver 30 to operate in Swansea Channel from 2026

Dredging
June 5, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

A permanent dredging solution for Swansea Channel is on track to be operational in mid-2026 after Lake Macquarie City Council awarded a $7.4 million tender to provide a dredge and sand transfer system.

Photo courtesy of the Lake Macquarie City

Australian-based Birdon Pty Ltd will provide a 12m vessel known as a Beaver 30 to undertake the work, with more than 800 similar dredges already in service worldwide.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Adam Shultz said that the Beaver 30 was a proven dredging workhorse and could be bought ‘off the shelf’, expediting delivery and improving options for servicing and parts once commissioned.

This will be a state-of-the-art piece of equipment set to transform access into and out of Lake Macquarie,” he said. “Its periodic deployment to Swansea Channel, by the NSW Government, will help create reliable and safe passage for thousands of boats and other watercraft each year.”

Birdon Executive General Manager of Environment Jim Cole added that his company had provided similar dredging solutions for councils and government agencies throughout Australia.

We also own, operate and maintain multiple Beaver dredges Australia-wide,” he said. “The Beaver 30 is a highly efficient, low-cost suction dredge that combines powerful single-engine performance with advanced fuel and maintenance savings. Its remote monitoring capabilities mean operators can track performance in real time, ensuring reliability and responsiveness.”

Birdon will also provide and install a sand transfer system to pump dredged sand from the lake overland to the beach at Belmont South.

Testing and commissioning of the new dredge and sand transfer system is scheduled to take place in early 2026, with both operational by the middle of the year.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles