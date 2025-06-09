Back to overview
Royal IHC signs new guarantee and financing arrangement

June 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Royal IHC signed a new guarantee and financing arrangement last week, replacing the previous Senior Facilities Agreement (SFA).

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

The transaction was successfully closed on 5 June 2025.

According to Royal IHC, the new arrangement includes the continuation of the guarantee facility for the Boskalis dredger currently under construction for €208 million and, in addition, guarantee facilities for a total of €250 million in support of Royal IHC’s business.

This represents a continuation of the guarantee volume which was available under the previous SFA, the company said.

In addition, the new financing includes €50 million in loan facilities and a €40 million standby facility.

