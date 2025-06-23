Back to overview
Home Dredging Today New American Beaver dredge ready for today’s challenges

Vessels
June 23, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Royal IHC recently presented the new American Beaver Standard 24/27” cutter suction dredge (CSD).

Photo courtesy of IHC

With a proven track record, the Beaver dredger is well known for its construction, reliability and performance, resulting in the best value for money.

Key enhancements of the new American Beaver:

  • Increased swing width – boosting efficiency and reach;
  • Booster pump on deck – extending pumping distance significantly;
  • Extra-large operating cabin – offering improved ergonomics and visibility;
  • Accommodation & meeting room unit on deck – combining operational excellence with crew comfort;
  • EPA Tier 4 engine – meeting the latest emission standards for a cleaner operation.

With these features, the new American Beaver Standard 24/27” CSD delivers greater productivity, lower environmental impact, and better working conditions.

For detailed information about the New American Beaver visit Royal IHC stand at the WODCON XXIV conference.

