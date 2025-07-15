Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Fernandina Beach sand placement complete

Fernandina Beach sand placement complete

Beach Nourishment
July 15, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Marinex Construction have completed beach fill (renourishment) of Fernandina Beach, several months ahead of schedule, as part of the Nassau County Shore Protection Project.

Photo courtesy of Foth|olsen

After installing approx. 750,000 cubic yards of sand, the beach is now armed to protect the upland infrastructure, businesses and homes in Fernandina Beach.

In the next couple of weeks, we will be demobilizing and then the beach will be free of machinery and equipment,” USACE said in the release. “We are proud to partner with the City of Fernandina and to give them back their beautiful beach, with plenty of summer left to savor.”

The second periodic renourishment will provide much-needed protection to the Fernandina Beach, keeping the residents safe from future storms, beach erosion and sea level rise.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles