Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Spotlight on DEME’s work at Port of NEOM

Spotlight on DEME’s work at Port of NEOM

Dredging
March 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

DEME, working alongside the international marine construction group Archirodon in a consortium, was very busy last year pushing ahead with the second phase of transformation work for the Port of NEOM, the Duba Port expansion project in Saudi Arabia.

photo courtesy of DEME

The scope of work includes extensive dredging and excavation works, widening of the access channel, expansion of the quay wall and dry earthworks.

Oxagon Phase 2 will provide the existing Port of Duba with a new basin equipped with an extensive quayside tailored for handling automated container operations.

The dredging activities are set to enable the world’s largest ships to call at the port, according to DEME.

All materials recovered as part of the channel development will be used to support the wider development of Oxagon,” Amedeo Peyron, Area Director Middle East, said.

“We were delighted to win this international tender partnering with Archirodon, which is also a very well-respected player in the Middle East. We were chosen from some very tough international competition. Within the consortium each partner does what they are best at. We trust each other and always find a mechanism to execute the works in a good cooperation, on time and within the budget.”

DEME is performing the dry excavation and dredging works, while Archirodon constructs the quay walls.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles