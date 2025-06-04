USACE developing 20-year DMMP for the Cleveland Harbor

Back to overview
Dredging
June 4, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Millions of cubic yards of sediment must be dredged from U.S. ports, harbors, and waterways each year to maintain and improve the Nation’s navigation system for commercial vessels, national defense, and recreational purposes.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is initiating a study to develop a 20-year plan for the maintenance dredging and management of dredged sediment from the Cleveland Harbor federal navigation project.

Approximately 4,500,000 to 6,764,400 cubic yards of sediment is anticipated to be dredged from Cleveland Harbor over the planning period (2025 to 2044).

The study is needed to develop dredged sediment management alternatives, locations, and strategies to help ensure that harbor maintenance dredging and navigation may continue uninterrupted.

Without a well-defined dredged material management plan, there is an increased risk that operations and maintenance dredging may be interrupted at Cleveland Harbor.

More info about the Cleveland Harbor dredged material management plan (DMMP) can be found on the Army Corps’ Buffalo District website.

