Dredging simulators to enhance maritime education in the Netherlands

April 1, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The O&O-fonds Waterbouw is taking a major step in the modernization of maritime education by investing in five advanced dredging simulators.

Photo courtesy of Controllab

This innovative technology, developed by Dutch Dredging Simulators (DDS), offers students the opportunity to gain essential practical experience in a realistic and safe learning environment.

In collaboration with DDS, a consortium of Controllab, De Klop BV and MSA-Services, these innovative simulators are being developed.

Arnold den Boon, CEO DDS: “We are specialized in developing high-quality simulation solutions for the dredging industry. Our expertise and in-depth knowledge of the sector enables them to deliver simulators that offer an unprecedented realistic representation of dredging operations, optimally preparing students for the practical side.”

STC (Seafaring and Transport College) in Rotterdam, a leading player in dredging education, will be equipped with one mobile and three fixed dredging simulators.

Hans Boele, Director MBO College STC: “This investment in dredging simulators takes our dredging education to a higher level. These highly realistic simulations not only allow students to master technical skills, but also develop the insight and decision-making skills that are essential in the modern dredging industry. This is a powerful step towards future-proof maritime education, in which innovation and practical experience go hand in hand.”

In addition, the Nova College will receive a mobile simulator that can be used flexibly for both seafaring education in IJmuiden and technical education in Beverwijk.

An important aspect of this project is accessibility: all maritime schools in the Netherlands will be given the opportunity to use a mobile dredging simulator via the STC. This ensures that a wide range of students can follow practice-oriented education, regardless of their location.

On 27 March 2025, the project team met for a first review, discussing progress and next steps. Planning is on track: the first simulator will be delivered before the summer holidays and all will be in use from the 2025/2026 school year onwards.

