Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Singapore oil spill: Four crew members of Vox Maxima fined

Singapore oil spill: Four crew members of Vox Maxima fined

Dredging
April 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Four crew members of the dredger Vox Maxima that hit a bunker vessel in June 2024 – resulting in a massive oil spill in Singapore – were fined today for failing to discharge their duties properly.

photo courtesy of Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore - MPA

According to local media, M. H., who was a third engineer at the time of the incident in June 2024, and E. P., then a second engineer, were each fined $40,000.

R. O., who was Vox Maxima’s master, and M. H. S., then the vessel’s chief officer and was in charge of its navigational watch, were each fined $20,000.

All four Dutch nationals had pleaded guilty to one charge each under the Merchant Shipping Act on March 12.

Their cases were heard together in a joint hearing at the State Courts, and all were represented by their own lawyers. 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles