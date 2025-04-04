Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredging on Cobourg Harbor in full swing

Dredging
April 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The annual dredging operations of the Cobourg Harbor are in full swing now, the Town of Cobourg, Ontario, said.

photo courtesy of Town of Cobourg

According to the Town, maintaining proper depths in the harbor ensures continued accessibility and functionality for boaters and other recreational users.

This initiative is part of the their ongoing efforts to maintain the harbor’s function and safety.

Dredging work started at the entry of the harbor to allow for the safe return of the Coast Guard. Additional dredging will also be conducted, as required, throughout the summer season to maintain depth.

The mechanical dredging involves removing accumulated sand and silt, which contributes to shallow water levels and hinders boat anchoring and navigation, the Town concluded.

