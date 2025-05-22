Barcelona Harbor dredging project underway

Back to overview
May 22, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction Company commenced dredging operations at the Barcelona Harbor in Westfield (NY) on May 19, 2025.

Photo courtesy of Ryan Campbell/USACE

Dredging will clear regular sediment build-up, as well as shoaling from overtopping of the harbor’s west breakwater, ensuring safe navigation and accessible depths for vessels traveling the Great Lakes.

The project will focus on the mouth of the navigation channel and inside the west breakwater, removing approximately 80,000 cubic yards of material and placing it in a designated open-lake area as part of regular and advanced maintenance dredging.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of June, and is not expected to impede boat traffic in and out of the harbor. Operators of boats of all sizes, including paddle craft, should steer clear of dredging operations to ensure their safety.

The Buffalo District awarded a $1.4 million contract for the work in Sept. 2024, with advanced maintenance dredging added in March 2025.

Dredging of Barcelona Harbor is conducted on an infrequent basis, based on need and the availability of funding. The harbor was last dredged in 2023, with 65,000 cubic yards removed.

