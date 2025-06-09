Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Ba River dredging wraps up

Ba River dredging wraps up

Dredging
June 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Work to remove silt and sand from the Ba River in Fiji is now complete.

photo courtesy of Vatimi Rayalu fb

According to the Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu, this will help stop the river from flooding during heavy rain and protect Ba Town and nearby villages and farms.

The dredging was done by Hall Contracting, working together with the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways.

More than 300,000 cubic meters of silt, sand and gravel were taken out from 3.6 kilometers of the river and out to sea. This allows the river to carry more water and release it faster into the ocean when there is a storm or heavy rain.

photo courtesy of Vatimi Rayalu fb

We know that Ba has suffered from many floods in the past, especially in 2009 when 11 lives were lost and over 100,000 people were affected. This project is part of our long-term plan to reduce disaster risks and protect our communities,” Rayalu concluded.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles