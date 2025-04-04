Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Lake Worth Inlet dredging nearly complete

Lake Worth Inlet dredging nearly complete

Dredging
April 4, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Lake Worth Inlet maintenance dredging is nearly complete, with crews expected to finish this week.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to the Town of Palm Beach, the Army Corps is anticipating beginning the demobilization of the Lake Worth Inlet Maintenance Dredging Project today, April 4, 2025.

The contractor, Weeks Marine will begin demobilization by moving materials and equipment from the inlet and construction staging areas to the Palmo Way beach access.

As part of the demobilization process, a temporary inlet closure is scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The closure is needed to remove the submerged pipe and other equipment from the mouth of the inlet.

The Lake Worth Inlet Maintenance Dredging project included pumping approximately 200,000 cubic yards of dredged sand onto the island’s north end.

The dredged material was be placed along the Town of Palm Beach shoreline between Lake Worth Inlet and Kenlyn Road in Reaches 1 and 2, enhancing the area’s coastal resilience and replenishing the beach.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles