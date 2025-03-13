Dredging program prompts closure of Lake Worth Inlet

Back to overview
March 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Lake Worth Inlet will be temporarily closed this morning as construction crews work to install a pipe on the bottom of the inlet, The Town of Palm Beach said.

photo courtesy of townofpalmbeach.com

They also announced that from 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., all boat traffic will be prohibited while a pipe is installed across the mouth of the inlet.

This installation is part of an ongoing dredging project aimed at improving the waterway’s conditions by removing sediment from the bottom.

The dredger E.W. Ellefsen remains in the staging area in Palm Beach Harbor and will begin work once weather conditions improve.

Dredging operations are expected to last for the next 12 to 14 days. Aside from the morning closure, there will be no further restrictions or road closures during this period, according to the Town.

